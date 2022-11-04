EU finance ministers will next week discuss a Brussels idea to fund the early running costs of the bloc’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) with ETS auction revenue, though they are not expected to reach agreement as they are too divided on the issue, an EU source said on Friday.
Brussels idea to tap ETS revenue to pay CBAM costs divides EU nations
