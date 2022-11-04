EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 14:14 on November 4, 2022  /  Last updated at 14:14 on November 4, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon recovered solidly on Friday morning and flirted with a key technical level after a second successive strong auction result triggered buying, while energy markets were left unimpressed by a cut in nuclear output forecasts in France.

