Asia Pacific > Shell taken to consumer, advertising tribunals in Australia for alleged greenwashing

Shell taken to consumer, advertising tribunals in Australia for alleged greenwashing

Published 09:52 on November 4, 2022  /  Last updated at 09:52 on November 4, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International  /  No Comments

An Australian legal non-profit that advocates on environmental issues has referred Shell in Australia to corporate and advertising regulators for alleged misleading or deceptive statements about the climate impact of its products and operations, it announced on Friday.

An Australian legal non-profit that advocates on environmental issues has referred Shell in Australia to corporate and advertising regulators for alleged misleading or deceptive statements about the climate impact of its products and operations, it announced on Friday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software