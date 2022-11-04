The spot price for Chinese carbon allowances remained unchanged throughout the past week but with improved liquidity, though observers said trading activities might not improve significantly in the near term despite a possible reduction in allowance allocation due to lasting oversupply issues.
CN markets: CEA price stable, though observers express concern over oversupply
