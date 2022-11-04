Oil major Shell has partnered with Chinese national oil company Sinopec, steelmaking giant Baowu, and chemicals company BASF to explore the feasibility of developing an “open source” CCUS project in eastern China that could potentially handle “tens of millions” of tonnes of CO2 annually, the partners announced on Friday.
Shell teams up with three companies to develop massive China “open source” CCUS project
Oil major Shell has partnered with Chinese national oil company Sinopec, steelmaking giant Baowu, and chemicals company BASF to explore the feasibility of developing an “open source” CCUS project in eastern China that could potentially handle "tens of millions" of tonnes of CO2 annually, the partners announced on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.