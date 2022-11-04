Turkish bank partners with carbon trading platform to provide client access to voluntary market

Published 06:59 on November 4, 2022 / Last updated at 07:00 on November 4, 2022 / Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A major Turkish bank has partnered with an emissions trading platform in the country to help provide access to the burgeoning voluntary carbon market.