The Beijing municipal government will auction 2 million carbon allowances under its pilot emissions trading scheme in late November, with the price floor set at a relatively high level compared to previous years.
Beijing to hold carbon allowance auction in late November
The Beijing municipal government will auction 2 million carbon allowances under its pilot emissions trading scheme in late November, with the price floor set at a relatively high level compared to previous years.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.