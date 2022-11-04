A new rule requiring all national emissions trading scheme participants in Hebei to measure and report the carbon content in their coal on a weekly basis is almost impossible to comply with due to a lack of auditors and increases the chances of data falsification, according to sources.
ETS data reporting frequency stretches capacity levels of auditors in China’s Hebei province, raises fraud concerns
