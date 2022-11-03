Thailand boosts 2030 emissions target to 30% cut from BAU scenario, sees role for Article 6 cooperation

Published 10:44 on November 3, 2022 / Last updated at 10:44 on November 3, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6 / No Comments

Thailand has raised its 2030 climate target in its 2nd updated NDC submitted to the UNFCCC this week, with the revised commitment also stating that the Southeast Asian country’s aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 and net zero emissions by 2065.