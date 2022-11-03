Thailand has raised its 2030 climate target in its 2nd updated NDC submitted to the UNFCCC this week, with the updated commitment also stating that the Southeast Asian country aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 and net zero emissions by 2065.
Thailand boosts 2030 emissions target to 30% cut from BAU scenario, sees role for Article 6 cooperation
