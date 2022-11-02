Utility Dominion Energy and manufacturing companies are advocating Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s (R) administration to rescind the RGGI-linked cap-and-trade regulation, arguing that the programme is ineffective at reducing regional emissions and imposes a steep cost burden, according to public comments.
Dominion Energy, manufacturers urge Virginia to scrap RGGI regulation
Utility Dominion Energy and manufacturing companies are advocating Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s (R) administration to rescind its RGGI-linked cap-and-trade regulation, arguing that the programme is ineffective at reducing regional emissions and imposes a steep cost burden, according to public comments.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.