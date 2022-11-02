Dominion Energy, manufacturers urge Virginia to scrap RGGI regulation

Published 22:01 on November 2, 2022 / Last updated at 22:01 on November 2, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Utility Dominion Energy and manufacturing companies are advocating Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s (R) administration to rescind its RGGI-linked cap-and-trade regulation, arguing that the programme is ineffective at reducing regional emissions and imposes a steep cost burden, according to public comments.