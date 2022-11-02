RFS Market: Regulated parties push RIN prices towards 1.5-year high

Published 21:08 on November 2, 2022 / Last updated at 21:08 on November 2, 2022

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices this week jumped to levels not seen since spring 2021, as obligated parties under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) snapped up credits, according to traders.