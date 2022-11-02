US MIDTERMS PREVIEW – PART 1: Oregon climate programmes seen at risk as GOP candidate within reach of governor’s office

Published 19:37 on November 2, 2022 / Last updated at 19:37 on November 2, 2022

Prospects of a Republican winning Oregon’s surprisingly tight governor’s race are raising alarms that the state’s ambitious climate programmes could be put on the chopping block, leaving Oregon’s GHG reduction commitments in jeopardy and its agenda in limbo.