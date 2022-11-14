VCM Weekly: Nature-based contracts crash lower amid lack of prompt demand

Published 18:31 on November 14, 2022 / Last updated at 18:31 on November 14, 2022

Spot and nearby futures for nature-based solutions continued to sink lower in the past week despite a raft of upbeat announcements of investment in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) at COP27 in Egypt.