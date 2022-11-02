A group of over 600 investors, representing almost $42 trillion in assets under management, have submitted a letter to global governments ahead of the COP27 UN climate talks calling on them to strengthen policies to address the climate crisis.
More than 600 investors call for governments to ramp up climate policies
A group of over 600 investors, representing almost $42 trillion in assets under management, have submitted a letter to global governments ahead of the COP27 UN climate talks calling on them to strengthen policies to address the climate crisis.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.