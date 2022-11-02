NDC/LT-LEDS Regional Expert for Asia and the Pacific, UNFCCC – Bangkok

Terms of Reference

Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategies (LT-LEDS) Expert and Coordinator at the UNFCCC-IGES Regional Collaboration Centre for Asia and the Pacific Supporting Climate Action Implementation in Asia and the Pacific region.

Background

Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategies (LT-LEDS)

The implementation of countries’ NDCs and LT-LEDS constitutes the bulk of climate action, which will reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, as well as enhance resilience. Facilitating NDC and LT-LEDS development and implementation is undertaken by the RCCs as part of their global work plan.

At the twenty-first session of the Conference of Parties (COP) in 2015, in accordance with Article 4.9 of the Paris Agreement, Parties were asked to communicate an NDC every five years in accordance with decision 1/CP.21, and other relevant decisions of the CMA, as well as be informed by the outcomes of the Global Stocktake (GST).

Furthermore, Decision 1/CMA.3 from COP26 urges Parties that have not yet communicated new or updated NDCs to do so as soon as possible in advance of the fourth session of the CMA (Decision 1/CMA.3, para 28). The decision requests Parties to revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets in their NDCs as necessary to align with the Paris Agreement temperature goal by the end of 2022, taking into account different national circumstances and recalling Article 3 and Article 4, paras 3, 4, 5 and 11 (Decision 1/CMA.3, para 29).

Furthermore, in accordance with Article 4, paragraph 19 of the Paris Agreement, all Parties should strive to formulate and communicate long-term low greenhouse gas emission development strategies (LT-LEDS), mindful of Article 2 taking into account their common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of different national circumstances.

CMA 3 urged Parties that have not yet done so to communicate, by CMA 4, a LT-LEDS towards just transitions to net zero emissions by or around mid-century. The CMA also invited Parties to update their LT-LEDS regularly, as appropriate, in line with the best available science, and noted the importance of aligning NDCs with LT-LEDS.

In this context, the UNFCCC-IGES Regional Collaboration Centre for Asia and the Pacific, based in Bangkok, is seeking an NDC, LT-LEDS Expert and Coordinator to support this work on climate action implementation in the region.

The UN Climate Change Regional Collaboration Centres

The UN Climate Change Regional Collaboration Centers (RCCs) support national climate action through capacity-building, technical assistance, and strategic networking – sourcing know-how and resources to help developing countries cope with climate change. They were initially established to support the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) but have since grown beyond that original purview and now provide support for all UNFCCC mandates. Since the adoption of the Paris Climate Change Agreement in December 2015, the RCCs facilitate the preparation and implementation of countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and long-term low GHG emission development strategies (LT-LEDS).

The UN Climate Change Secretariat partners with organizations to operate six RCCs globally:

• Asia and the Pacific: RCC Bangkok (Institute for Global Environmental Strategies [IGES])

• Middle East, North Africa and South Asia: RCC Dubai (World Green Economy Organization [WGEO])

• Eastern and Southern Africa: RCC Kampala (East African Development Bank [EADB])

• Western and Francophone Africa: RCC Lomé (Banque Ouest Africaine de Developpement [BOAD])

• Caribbean: RCC St. George’s (Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation [WINDREF])

• Latin America: RCC Panama (UN Environment Programme (UNEP))

The NDC, LT-LEDS and Sectoral Support Unit

The NDC, LT-LEDS and Sectoral Support unit (hereinafter NLS Unit) provides technical advice and support to Parties on the preparation, communication, and accounting of NDCs; the preparation and submission of LT-LEDS and support on sectoral mitigation issues. The unit is also responsible for advising, programming of support activities and technical assistance to Parties, pertaining to facilitating the implementation of NDCs, LT-LEDS and sectoral policies / assessment of mitigation actions.

Purpose of the Position

The regional expert will be based at the RCC and will coordinate the regional activities of the “NLS Unit” to facilitate elaboration and implementation of NDCs and LT-LEDs in countries in the region. A focus of the role will be placed on establishing and sustaining good working relationships between the national focal points, implementing partner’s focal points and the RCC. The work will be conducted in accordance with the NLS Unit workplan 2022, RCC workplan 2022 and its M&E Framework and in close collaboration with NDC Partnership and other partners.

The purpose of the work of this expert is to facilitate support to Parties’ in terms of the formulation and implementation of their NDCs and LT-LEDS. The work will entail coordination with stakeholders to support the alignment of Parties’ development plans with climate targets; identification of capacity-building needs to scale-up mitigation action and mapping of the preparation status of NDCs and LT-LEDS. Support Parties as needed in the harmonization/streamlining of activities related to other international process, including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with climate action at the national and regional levels. Coordination with regional partners and organizations will also be required to ensure coherence and synergies.

The incumbent will mainly facilitate the implementation of NDC, LT-LEDS and Sectorial Support unit’s work-plan in the context of Asia and Pacific countries. This requires the following key functions to be undertaken:

• Articulation – Identify, design, deliver, including through match-making activities, support to both Parties and non-Party stakeholders in the region, related to facilitating the enhancement and implementation of NDCs, development and implementation of LT-LEDS and sectoral policies (with priority to transport, building and energy sectors) and report back on activities in the region.

• Engagement – Engage with diversified stakeholders especially policymakers and sectoral experts in countries, including development organizations, to identify the country-specific status of development and implementation of NDCs and LT-LEDS and map the roadblocks to development and implementation.

• Communication – Convert strategic objectives into clear short-term operating objectives that can be contextually delivered in the region. Gather information/key insights on commitments and pledges regarding the implementation of NDCs and development of LT-LEDS.

• Monitoring – Monitor the progress of the delivery of the strategic objectives of NDC, LT-LEDS and Sectorial Support unit’s work-plan in the region.

Outputs

The below list includes some of the deliverables to be met by the NDC, LT-LEDS Expert and Coordinator. Specific deliverables and dates will be discussed with the incumbent upon commencement of the assignment and a workplan for the year will be drawn up which may include inter alia:

Liaison and Support

• Designing a “support package” for Asia and Pacific region, in alignment with NLS unit’s and the RCCs work plan. This includes identifying key regional partners and organizations to initiate activities targeting the submission of ambitious NDCs and LT-LEDS and their implementation. This also includes the design of technical support for high impact mitigation policies and actions in the region and identify priority countries and sectors in the region to provide technical assistance.

• Under the supervision of the RCC Team lead, function as the entry point of the NLS Unit in countries, liaising with NDC Partnership, RCC Partner organizations, and implementing partners as appropriate.

• Identify and engage with implementing partners with presence and interest in the region countries and coordinate closely with them to generate alliances around RCC activities including, but not restricted to, (i) mobilizing resources for implementation, (ii) supporting knowledge and learning activities.

Engagement and knowledge management

• Developing a regional engagement strategy and plan to advocate for the development of LT-LEDS and net-zero commitments.

• Maintaining a regional database of the status of Parties’ preparation of updates to NDCs and LT-LEDS by engaging with relevant regional stakeholders and targeted information gathering.

• Maintaining a database and network of relevant regional and national stakeholders related to NDC, LT-LEDS and Sectoral Support. This includes supporting the information gathering, providing updates from the region on the status of NDCs, LT-LEDS and Sectoral initiatives, institutional arrangements/organizations supporting NDCs, LT-LEDS and Sectoral initiatives in the region, support activities, including technical and financial, being undertaken in the region relevant to the implementation of NDCs and LT-LEDS, of contact points in the region pertaining to NDCs, LT-LEDS and Sectoral policies; and other databases, as requested.

Coordination and Collaboration

• Developing and implementing an action plan to integrate and leverage synergies with other relevant initiatives, projects, and events, from both Parties and non-Party stakeholders.

• Launching of joint initiatives including coordination with other plans and programmes, particularly with the UN system.

• Identify, in coordination with the focal point of the NDC Partnership, potential collaboration opportunities that could lead to synergies with NDC Partnership’s work.

• Supporting the goals and objectives of the Mitigation Work Programme and supporting the delivery of the high-level ministerial dialogue on ambition from a regional perspective.

• Organizing workshops and consultations in the MENA and South Asia regions, in particular by providing support to dedicated events on NDC, LT-LEDS and Sectorial Support organized during the Regional Climate Weeks and supporting the delivery of other events, including developing knowledge/communication products, to support implementation of NLS unit’s work plan.

• Developing reports on stakeholder feedback from regional and national consultations, with regards to NLS unit’s work-plan.

• Developing project concepts, funding proposals and readiness proposals, as needed.

• Participate in and support key meetings and prepare analysis of their results, as needed.

Location and Duration

The assignment is for a period of one year with possibility of extension thereafter, starting as soon as possible. The expert will be based in RCC Bangkok, Thailand. Travel in the region and beyond will be required as deemed necessary to deliver the outputs.

Supervision

The expert will work under the direct supervision of the RCC Bangkok Team Lead including for performance and administrative issues, and under the overall guidance of the Team Lead of the NDC, LT-LEDS and Sectoral Support Unit of the UN Climate Change secretariat in Bonn, Germany.

The expert will be contracted by IGES and hence he/she will not be an employee of the UN Climate Change secretariat. The expert will receive the required ICT, office, and administrative support from the RCC Bangkok.

Requirements

Education: Advanced university degree (Masters) in development studies, economics, business administration, international relations, environmental studies, or in a related discipline. A combination of a university degree plus substantial professional experience in the field may be accepted in lieu of an advanced degree in the relevant discipline.

Experience: At least five (5) years relevant professional working experience on climate change /environment, development cooperation, relationship management at an institutional level, stakeholder engagement and/or capacity building. Knowledge and experience of climate change are essential. Excellent oral and written communication skills, especially in communicating with technical experts and policy makers.

Language: Fluency in English (both oral and written) is required. Fluency or a good knowledge in other languages is an asset.

The selected candidate should be responsible for ensuring a valid legal status to work in the Kingdom of Thailand.

Competencies

• Applying professional expertise: Demonstrates a working knowledge and interest in the substantive functions of the work unit, including those not within own area of expertise; Manages effectively and fairly across different substantive functions to establish integrated, multidisciplinary teams to address complex issues; Coordinates the input of different functional specialists to achieve sound, integrated solutions; Drives others to develop their functional and substantive skillsets, and to build their understanding of related disciplines; Maintains and disseminates an understanding of best practice standards in all substantive areas represented within the work unit.

• Communicating with impact: Communicates with confidence to external audiences and credibly represents the organization; Negotiates effectively with individuals and groups; Encourages effective and open communications within the unit, holds regular meetings and actively fosters communication among staff members; Delivers engaging and persuasive presentations that hold the attention of the audience, and presents complex information in a manner that is understandable to non-experts; Supports and coaches team members in the preparation of effective communication.

• Delivering results: Creates policies, programmes, or processes which are mindful of minimizing potential negative social, economic and/or environmental impacts; Identifies the resources needed to deliver results, and manages their use to ensure the utmost efficiency, effectiveness and impact; Creates an environment where staff, regardless of their gender, family situation or other circumstances, are able to perform at their best; Promotes a mindset of results orientation, aligns systems and processes to support the achievement of results, and holds staff members to account for their commitment; Holds regular reviews to assess the results achieved against targets; Manages, reduces or mitigates risks without compromising results, where possible.

HOW TO APPLY

• Candidates, whose qualifications and experience match what we are looking for, please send your resume, a letter of motivation (1 page) and cover letter to Ms. Ariel Yu (yu@iges.or.jp) at RCC Bangkok by copying regionalcentre-HR@iges.or.jp. Please indicate “NDC/LT-LEDS Expert” in your email subject.