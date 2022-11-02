Over 90% of top global companies will miss climate targets without picking up pace of emissions reduction, consultancy warns

Published 09:00 on November 2, 2022 / Last updated at 09:26 on November 2, 2022

The share of the world’s largest companies committing to a net zero target has increased to one-third, but some 93% of them will miss their long term climate goals if they do not at least double the pace of their emissions reduction by 2030, a report has found.