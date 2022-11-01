A veteran European carbon trader has joined a London-based investment firm to establish a trading desk for carbon and power.
Veteran carbon trader joins London-based investment firm
A veteran European carbon trader has joined a London-based investment firm to establish a trading desk for carbon and power.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.