Euro Markets: EUAs drop most in 3 weeks amid waning sentiment and options activity

Published 17:36 on November 1, 2022 / Last updated at 18:01 on November 1, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUA prices fell for a second session on Tuesday, losing the most in three weeks and further trimming last week's 18% gain after a weak auction dampened sentiment, and options trading led to a sharp sell-off in futures in the middle of the day.