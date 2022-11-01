EUA prices fell for a second session on Tuesday, losing the most in three weeks and further trimming last week’s 18% gain after a weak auction dampened sentiment, and options trading led to a sharp sell-off in futures in the middle of the day.
Euro Markets: EUAs drop most in 3 weeks amid waning sentiment and options activity
