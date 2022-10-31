RGGI Q3 emissions stay elevated through hot summer

Published 23:08 on October 31, 2022 / Last updated at 23:08 on October 31, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI-regulated entities increased year-on-year CO2 output in the third quarter of 2022 when adjusting for exemptions and unreported emissions from Maryland power generators under the cap-and-trade programme, according to data published Monday.