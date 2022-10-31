California LCFS credit bank leaps 14% in Q2 to post surplus record

The amount of credits generated in California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) hit a fresh record in Q2, as substantial volumes of renewable diesel (RD) and electricity propelled the credit bank to the highest level since the inception of the programme over a decade ago, according to government data published Monday.