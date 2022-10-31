Director, Carbon Markets Policy and Governance, WWF-US – Washington DC

POSITION DESCRIPTION

Overview

World Wildlife Fund-United States (WWF-US), one of the world’s leading environment organizations, seeks a Director, Carbon Markets Policy and Governance, based in the WWF-US Climate Team. The role will lead and execute WWF’s work on policy and governance on market based mechanisms and carbon markets.

Responsibilities

Policy Development: Serves as the leading expert for the WWF-US Climate Team – and WWF US more generally – on a variety of topics related to carbon markets governance and policy. Lead the development of policy positions and strategic initiatives for WWF-US related to carbon pricing and carbon markets in coordination with senior leadership within the WWF-US Climate Team, and other WWF-US Goal teams as appropriate; will work with country offices, the WWF Global Climate and Energy Practice (CEP) and other WWF Network Practices to develop global policy positions (internal/external) on carbon markets and climate finance policies (where possible ensuring alignment of positioning between WWF-US and the WWF Network).

Oversee WWF’s engagement with the Carbon Credit Quality Initiative (CCQI), a platform to provide independent, user-friendly scorings for the quality of carbon credits. Oversee WWF-US’s advocacy efforts and execute key deliverables from donor grants related to WWF’s work on aviation sector decarbonization, with a primary focus on the uptake of high-quality sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). This work stream includes overseeing coordination with the WWF-US government affairs staff to provide feedback on, influence, and strategically promote US SAF legislation and regulation that advances capital investment in the SAF supply chain with proper environmental controls. It also involves overseeing WWF’s engagement with the International Coalition for Sustainable Aviation’s (ICSA) positions and advocacy interests within the UN International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), particularly on the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) rules on crediting and sustainable aviation fuels.

Leads and ensures effective preparation and timely execution of WWF-US Climate Program’s strategy, workplans and budgets related to carbon pricing and carbon markets (and aviation and related sectoral where appropriate), including efficient management of grants and consultancies and the tracking of performance against the goals of these strategies. Most notably, leads development of strategies and works with the WWF Network, and other NGOs as appropriate, to design and implement advocacy strategies on carbon markets related to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) that advance WWF’s climate positions and goals. Advisory Work on Nature-based Solution (NbS) Carbon Credit Transactions: Responsible for providing advisory guidance to the WWF Climate Team and other WWF Goal teams on the possible development, structuring and engagement of carbon credit transactions with corporate or other entities in line with guidance materials and other WWF policies.

Maintains latest financial and/or technical understanding of carbon pricing, carbon markets, other emerging carbon-quantified financial instruments, governance of new transformative carbon commodities, and/or related climate mitigation strategies and policies and multilateral instruments; when needed convenes and structures multi-stakeholder dialogues and cooperative scholarship on carbon finance and carbon markets; develops profile as a thought-leader on these issues with key audiences. External Representation: Working with relevant WWF-US communications and government relations staff and WWF-International communications staff as appropriate, represents WWF-US in external engagement with national governments, civil society organizations, intergovernmental organizations, national governments and other relevant stakeholders to advance WWF-US’ strategy on carbon pricing, carbon markets, other emerging carbon-quantified financial instruments, and governance of new transformative carbon commodities; communicates with the US and global media on these topics. Supports WWF representation in relevant voluntary carbon market coalitions and initiatives focused on market governance, rules and standards, in alignment with WWF’s position and goals.

Manages senior program officer-level staff, as well as consultants and/or interns as needed to deliver on strategy or agreed work plans. Performs other duties as assigned by the Vice President, Climate Finance and Carbon Markets, Climate Team.

Qualifications:

Graduate degree or bachelor’s degree in environmental management, economics, business administration, engineering and/or equivalent transactional experience in climate policy, carbon markets and/or environmental policy and advocacy.

10+ years’ demonstrated experience in carbon markets policy, governance or transactions, including: carbon pricing or market-based instruments; domestic or international carbon market policy; compliance/voluntary carbon credit project development, implementation, or evaluation; and/or corporate carbon credit strategy implementation.

A close understanding of the Paris Agreement and negotiations, particularly the Article 6 rulebook.

Substantial knowledge of carbon markets both past and present. Understanding of global corporate best practices related to climate strategies, such as the Science Based Targets Initiative, is preferred.

Excellent written and oral communication skills; ability to present arguments and analysis in a clear and succinct manner to WWF management, partners and funders; ability to write positions papers, articles and guidance notes.

Strong ability to take initiative with research and analysis and produce valuable results in conditions of uncertainty and working independently.

Must be comfortable working in a fast-paced, changing environment, executing quickly on a range of strategic, policy and transactional responsibilities, as well as thinking critically to add value and solve problems.

Past experience or knowledge of decarbonization strategies or practices within the aviation sector is an advantage.

Committed to building and strengthening a culture of inclusion within and across teams.

Identifies and aligns with WWF’s core values: Courage, Integrity, Respect, and Collaboration:

Demonstrates courage by speaking up even when it is difficult, or unpopular.

Builds trust with colleagues by acting with integrity, owning mistakes, and holding oneself accountable.

Welcomes other points of view and ideas, recognizing and embracing different and contrary perspectives with kindness, curiosity, and encouragement.

Makes conscious efforts to promote cooperative practices, behaviors, and ways of working across many groups and individuals.

WWF is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace and requires all US-based staff to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. WWF will consider requests for accommodation from the vaccine requirement based on disability, medical contraindication, sincerely held religious belief, or any other category protected by federal, state, or local law.

To Apply:

Submit cover letter and resume through our Careers Page , Requisition #23025

Due to the high volume of applications we are not able to respond to inquiries via phone

As an EOE/AA employer, WWF will not discriminate in its employment practices due to an applicant’s race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital status, genetic information, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, or protected Veteran status. WWF values diversity and inclusion and welcomes diverse candidates to apply.