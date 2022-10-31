A global carbon finance firm has inked a deal for the offtake of soil carbon certificates from a large farm owner in the UK, as landowners look for new revenue streams now that the country has left the EU.
Carbon finance firm secures offtake deal for UK soil carbon credits
A global carbon finance firm has inked a deal for the offtake of soil carbon certificates from a large farm owner in the UK, as landowners look for new revenue streams now that the country has left the EU.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.