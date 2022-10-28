The Canadian environment ministry put forth plans to annually increase the stringency of industrial facilities’ performance standards under the ‘backstop’ output-based pricing system (OBPS) this week, and also updated the programme’s excess emissions charge schedule in line with the post-2022 carbon pricing benchmark.
Canada moves to annually tighten OBPS benchmarks, installs escalated CO2 price trajectory
