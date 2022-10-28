Asia Pacific > Cumulative emissions saved from decarbonisation pathway for India equal to half of remaining global carbon budget for 1.5C -report

Cumulative emissions saved from decarbonisation pathway for India equal to half of remaining global carbon budget for 1.5C -report

Published 10:40 on October 28, 2022  /  Last updated at 10:40 on October 28, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Nature-based, Other APAC  /  No Comments

India has the potential to reduce its cumulative GHG emissions by as much as 287 billion tonnes of CO2e by 2070 if it adopts an aggressive decarbonisation pathway that would get it to within striking distance of its net zero target for that year, according to a report released this week. 

India has the potential to reduce its cumulative GHG emissions by as much as 287 billion tonnes of CO2e by 2070 if it adopts an aggressive decarbonisation pathway that would get it to within striking distance of its net zero target for that year, according to a report released this week.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software