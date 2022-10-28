Cumulative emissions saved from decarbonisation pathway for India equal to half of remaining global carbon budget for 1.5C -report

Published 10:40 on October 28, 2022

India has the potential to reduce its cumulative GHG emissions by as much as 287 billion tonnes of CO2e by 2070 if it adopts an aggressive decarbonisation pathway that would get it to within striking distance of its net zero target for that year, according to a report released this week.