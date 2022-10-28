GGGI given green light for Article 6 Carbon Transaction Platform

Published 07:43 on October 28, 2022 / Last updated at 07:43 on October 28, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central / No Comments

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) has been given the go-ahead for its plans to set up the Carbon Transaction Platform (CTP), which it says will provide readiness support and create liquidity in the emerging global carbon market under the Paris Agreement.