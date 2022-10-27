Asia Pacific > Financial firm raises A$55 mln to fund new nature-based carbon projects, expand data analytics platform

Financial firm raises A$55 mln to fund new nature-based carbon projects, expand data analytics platform

Published 04:22 on October 27, 2022  /  Last updated at 05:03 on October 27, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Bavardage, International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

An Australian-based financial company has raised A$55 million ($35 mln) to go towards nature-based carbon credit projects and the roll-out of its data and analytics platforms.

An Australian-based financial company has raised A$55 million ($35 mln) to go towards nature-based carbon credit projects and the roll-out of its data and analytics platforms.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software