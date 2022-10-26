California’s ARB has authority to operate cap-and-trade programme beyond 2030 -law firm

California regulator ARB has the existing statutory authority to continue its WCI-linked carbon market past 2030, while a simple majority vote from the state's progressive legislature could stave off legal challenges to the agency’s extension of the programme, a law firm has argued.