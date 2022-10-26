California accelerates CCO issuance ahead of true-up deadline, but still lags 2021

California regulator ARB boosted its compliance offset distribution this reporting period before the Nov. 1 interim cap-and-trade compliance deadline, according to government data published Wednesday, though the year-to-date issuance still lags levels reached in 2021.