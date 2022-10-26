A carbon price of at least $30 per tonne of CO2 would enable Japan to bring forward a phase-out of fossil-fuel fired power generation and accelerate the transition to renewables in the electricity sector, a report released on Wednesday has found.
Japan needs to lift carbon price to at least $30/t to accelerate clean transition in power sector -report
