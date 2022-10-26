Spanish utility Iberdrola announced a continued increase in ETS-covered gas generation in its Q3 results on Wednesday as hydro output remained well below both 2021 and 2020 levels, reflective of a wider trend across the region that has prompted a surge in fossil output.
Iberdrola Q3 results continue to underscore Iberian hydro woes
