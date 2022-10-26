Emissions from Chinese-financed overseas power plants could consume 1.7% of global carbon budget -report

Published 10:24 on October 26, 2022 / Last updated at 10:24 on October 26, 2022

Estimated emissions for operating Chinese-financed overseas power plants could cumulatively consume 1.7% of the global carbon budget that gives a 50-50 chance of limiting global warming to 1.5C, a policy brief has found.