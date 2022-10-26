Australian industry body welcomes Labor’s first climate budget, but urges policy clarity to guide investment

Australia’s Carbon Market Institute (CMI) has broadly welcomed the climate-related elements of the federal Labor government’s first budget that was delivered on Tuesday, but has also stated that uncertainty for carbon market players will remain until key policy decisions are made by Canberra to facilitate greater action on climate change.