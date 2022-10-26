Chubb outlines ‘very clear’ themes emerging in ACCU review, but conclusions yet to be drawn

Published 03:07 on October 26, 2022 / Last updated at 03:07 on October 26, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

The former chief scientist tasked with chairing the independent review into Australia’s carbon credit market, Professor Ian Chubb, has outlined what he sees as the main themes coming out of the raft of submissions and research his team is pouring over, but told a conference Wednesday it was too soon to say what the specific outcome of the review will be.