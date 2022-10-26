The former chief scientist tasked with chairing the independent review into Australia’s carbon credit market, Professor Ian Chubb, has outlined what he sees as the main themes coming out of the raft of submissions and research his team is pouring over, but told a conference Wednesday it was too soon to say what the specific outcome of the review will be.
Chubb outlines ‘very clear’ themes emerging in ACCU review, but conclusions yet to be drawn
The former chief scientist tasked with chairing the independent review into Australia’s carbon credit market, Professor Ian Chubb, has outlined what he sees as the main themes coming out of the raft of submissions and research his team is pouring over, but told a conference Wednesday it was too soon to say what the specific outcome of the review will be.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.