Nature-based VERs aligning with standardised contracts, creating de facto benchmark

Published 05:43 on October 25, 2022 / Last updated at 05:43 on October 25, 2022 / Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Project-specific, nature-based offset prices appear to have aligned with standardised contracts, a carbon market exchange detailed on Tuesday, as VERs continue to suffer losses this year amid corporate disinterest and uncertainty in the voluntary carbon market (VCM).