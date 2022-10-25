The European Parliament’s budgets committee (BUDG) voted on Tuesday largely in line with their MEP colleagues on the bloc’s REPowerEU proposal, seeking to part-finance the package with €20 billion worth of carbon allowance sales sourced from frontloaded member state auctions over three years.
EU lawmakers back plans to fund REPowerEU with national carbon auctions in interim vote
The European Parliament's budgets committee (BUDG) voted on Tuesday largely in line with their MEP colleagues on the bloc's REPowerEU proposal, seeking to part-finance the package with €20 billion worth of carbon allowance sales sourced from frontloaded member state auctions over three years.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.