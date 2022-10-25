Uzbekistan on Tuesday became the 24th nation to sign up to the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), Japan’s bilateral mechanism designed generate carbon credits aligned with the Paris Agreement.
Uzbekistan signs up to Japan’s Joint Crediting Mechanism
