Uzbekistan signs up to Japan’s Joint Crediting Mechanism

Published 13:03 on October 25, 2022 / Last updated at 13:07 on October 25, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Uzbekistan on Tuesday became the 24th nation to sign up to the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), Japan’s bilateral mechanism designed generate carbon credits aligned with the Paris Agreement.