Singapore will aim to peak its GHG emissions at a lower level than previously planned and before 2030, the island-state’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced at a conference on Tuesday.
Singapore seeks lower emissions peak before 2030 on pathway to net zero by 2050
Singapore will aim to peak its GHG emissions at a lower level than previously planned and before 2030, the island-state’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced at a conference on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.