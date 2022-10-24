Bavardage > S&P Global head of European gas joins BNP Paribas

S&P Global head of European gas joins BNP Paribas

Published 23:57 on October 24, 2022  /  Last updated at 23:57 on October 24, 2022  /  Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The top European gas analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights has joined BNP Paribas as a London-based strategist covering carbon.

The top European gas analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights has joined BNP Paribas as a London-based strategist covering carbon.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software