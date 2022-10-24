Switzerland has received more than 20 million UN-backed carbon credits that the government will use to cover its 2013-2020 emissions target under the UN Kyoto Protocol, the transferring body confirmed on Monday.
Switzerland completes transfers to ensure a third of UN Kyoto emissions goal met with offsets
