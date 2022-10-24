VCM Report: Key VER contracts sink to year lows amid economic gloom

Standardised voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices lost as much as a fifth of their value over the past week, amid ever-growing concerns that companies would put offset buying on the back burner as they grapple with major macro-economic woes.
