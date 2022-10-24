VCM Report: Key VER contracts sink to year lows amid economic gloom

Published 20:25 on October 24, 2022 / Last updated at 20:25 on October 24, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Standardised voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices lost as much as a fifth of their value over the past week, amid ever-growing concerns that companies would put offset buying on the back burner as they grapple with major macro-economic woes.