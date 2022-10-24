Trio of veteran EU carbon analysts leaving Refinitiv for rival market intelligence firm

Three veteran European carbon analysts are leaving Refinitiv to join a rival market intelligence firm that is assembling a crack team of emissions trading experts, Carbon Pulse has learned.