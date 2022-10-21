Producers prefer 2022 vintages, financials scoop 2022-23 CCAs but step away from RGGI

Published 23:55 on October 21, 2022 / Last updated at 23:55 on October 21, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance entities boosted their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI holdings in 2022 vintages, while financials picked up both 2022 and 2023 vintage CCAs while reducing RGGI holdings this week, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.