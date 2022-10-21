US social cost of carbon metric upheld by court, again

Published 22:54 on October 21, 2022 / Last updated at 22:54 on October 21, 2022

The 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favour of President Joe Biden's $51/tonne social cost of carbon (SCC) on Friday, a verdict that likely pushes the case by the Republican states closer to the conservative-majority Supreme Court.