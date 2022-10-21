CN Markets: Momentum still lacking in China’s carbon market, as political focus elsewhere

Traded volumes in China’s national emissions trading scheme remained stable over the past week with prices moving just marginally, and observers expect the negative sentiment to continue in the near term.

Spot Carbon Emissions Allowances (CEAs) closed Thursday on the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange at 57.55 yuan ($7.94), edging down from 57.75 yuan the week prior.

Weekly trading volume sustained near the level of 200,000 units, with around 191,000 CEAs changing hands over the Oct. 14-20 period, almost identical to the 193,000 units seen in the previous week.

No block trades were reported over the past week, exchange data showed.

Trading activity in the world’s largest emissions market has remained lacklustre for two quarters, with traders attributing the sentiment to the same issues – Beijing’s final decision over post-2020 allowance allocation and the timelines for legislating the ETS.

“The atmosphere [in the market] will not likely change in the near term, at least not this month, as everyone is now looking at the development of the Congress,” one observer said.

The Chinese Communist Party’s 20th congress is expected to wrap up this Saturday (Oct. 22), with President Xi Jinping widely expected to secure a third term in office.

It should be easier for people to contemplate their next moves in the carbon market once the entire leadership team is confirmed, said the observer, who declined to comment on China’s political outlook.

“The draft allocation plan was already announced half a year ago … some adjustments might still be made [by the environment ministry], given the recent movements in international energy markets,” the source noted.

“Energy security might be placed at the top of the agenda, rather than emissions reduction,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the country’s offset market saw its liquidity fall during the period with some 198,000 Chinese Certified Emissions Reductions (CCERs) traded across China’s nine carbon exchanges, down from around 636,00 units the previous week.

The majority of CCERs were traded on the Sichuan United Environment Exchange and the Beijing bourse, trade data showed.

The table below shows daily prices and volumes in China’s carbon market over Oct. 14-20. CEA data is from the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange. CCER volumes, from represent aggregate numbers from the nine carbon exchanges across China that offer offset trading: Beijing, Chongqing, Fujian, Guangdong, Hubei, Shanghai, Sichuan, Shenzhen, and Tianjin.

By Chia-Erh Kuo – chia-erh@carbon-pulse.com