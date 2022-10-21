The Australian government has announced an extra A$200 million ($125 mln) to go towards protecting The Great Barrier Reef – a portion of which will go towards blue carbon restoration projects in the area.
Australia commits extra A$200 mln to Great Barrier Reef protection, fund blue carbon projects
