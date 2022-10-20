An agricultural carbon removals startup has raised over $6 million in seed funding to scale up its business of using volcanic rock dust to capture CO2 and improve crop yields.
US agricultural carbon removals startup raises $6 mln for volcanic dust CO2 capture programme
