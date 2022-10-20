Africa > Carbon project developer beefs up digital analytics for forestry activities

Carbon project developer beefs up digital analytics for forestry activities

Published 12:21 on October 20, 2022  /  Last updated at 12:21 on October 20, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A leading carbon project developer has partnered with three technology specialists to provide analysis into its forestry projects at a time of increased scrutiny into the quality of REDD+ and ARR credits.

A leading carbon project developer has partnered with three technology specialists to provide analysis into its forestry projects at a time of increased scrutiny into the quality of REDD+ and ARR credits.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software