Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:50 on October 20, 2022 / Last updated at 12:50 on October 20, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs extended their rangebound trading in light trading early on Thursday as traders eyed technical signals that suggest the market is likely to break out of its month-long range, while energy prices rose for the first time in seven sessions amid signs of lower temperatures approaching the region.