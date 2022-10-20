Output from Europe’s largest coal plant could be replaced by wind and solar -report

Published 10:59 on October 20, 2022 / Last updated at 10:59 on October 20, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Europe’s largest coal-fired power plant could replace most of its lignite generation with renewables paired with batteries or lower-carbon thermal capacity, according to a report from a clean energy research group, outlining a strategy that would lower the overall power system costs in the Polish region where it is located while maintaining energy security.