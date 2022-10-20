INTERVIEW: The carbon credit conundrum of Asia-Pacific’s cross-border CCS projects

Governments and companies across the Asia-Pacific plan to rely heavily on CCS to reach net zero, with annual storage expected in the several hundred million tonnes of CO2 by the early 2030s, most of it via cross-border projects, but so far regulators have been quiet about who would be earning the potential carbon credits for the activities.